Feb 12, 2025

Brainerd Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl Numerous Times

Fred Stumbo Cg

Fred Stumbo (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A 34-year-old Brainerd man is charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Fred Stumbo is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times beginning when the girl was 8 or 9 and continuing until she was approximately 11 years old. A criminal complaint says the girl told investigators graphic details regarding the abuse and said Stumbo gave her money, food, and a phone in exchange for “playing with her body.”

Stumbo admitted the sexual assaults to investigators but said he couldn’t recall many details as he consumed a lot of alcohol. He said he thought the girl was 12 to 13 years old at the times of the sexual assaults and admitted to exchanging gifts and treats with the girl for sexual contact.

Stumbo is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact with a person under 13 and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact with a person under 16.

Judge Patricia Aanes set bond/bail at $500,000 with conditions or $250,000 with conditions. As of Tuesday night, Stumbo was still listed as in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail.

Stumbo has an initial appearance-Rule 8 hearing scheduled for February 18th.

