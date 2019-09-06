Brainerd Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girl Over 4-Year Period

A 64-year-old Brainerd man is accused of sexually abusing a girl during a 4-year period.

According to Forum News Service, Charles Leroy Mass was charged in June with three felonies in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct using penetration with a person under the age of 13 and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, but older than 36 months.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a 9-year-old girl who was being sexually abused by Mass, a man known to her. In an interview, she described incidents that occurred to her since she was 5.

In a statement to investigators, Mass admitted to touching her over her pants in his home. Mass has a prior conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct from an incident in 2001 when he had intercourse with a 14-year-old girl after he gave her alcohol.

Mass is no longer being held in Crow Wing County Jail in Brainerd. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 17th at 1:30 PM. He will be representing himself.