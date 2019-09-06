Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girl Over 4-Year Period

Sep. 5 2019

Charles Leroy Mass

A 64-year-old Brainerd man is accused of sexually abusing a girl during a 4-year period.

According to Forum News Service, Charles Leroy Mass was charged in June with three felonies in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct using penetration with a person under the age of 13 and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, but older than 36 months.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a 9-year-old girl who was being sexually abused by Mass, a man known to her. In an interview, she described incidents that occurred to her since she was 5.

In a statement to investigators, Mass admitted to touching her over her pants in his home. Mass has a prior conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct from an incident in 2001 when he had intercourse with a 14-year-old girl after he gave her alcohol.

Mass is no longer being held in Crow Wing County Jail in Brainerd. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 17th at 1:30 PM. He will be representing himself.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Takes Steps To Contain The Spread Of CWD

Brainerd Man Named Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen

Crookston Diocese Releases More Info On Status Of Priest Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries In Brainerd

Latest Story

13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention This Saturday In Bemidji

Evergreen Youth and Family Services in Bemidji is hosting an annual walk/run/skate for suicide prevention this Saturday, September 7 at 8 AM. The
Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Latest Stories

13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention This Saturday In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Fishing Tips: Anchor Systems

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

High Tea Event Kicks Off Pine River Heritage Days

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Highway 27 Officially Opens To Traffic Through Downtown Little Falls

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Vehicle At Mud Run Event Near Nimrod

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.