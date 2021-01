Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just nine days ago, the Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team stepped on the ice for their first practice of the year. Tomorrow, they play the first game of their scheduled 17-game season. Sports reporter Nick Ursini went to practice today to see the final preparations for the game and how the Warriors are focused on playing the Warrior way.