Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Preps for Season Opener vs. Buffalo

The Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey team built quite the pedigree, earning a trip to state three times over the past six years. With the squad’s hockey season kicking off Thursday against Buffalo, the Warriors are focused on extending their dominance in Section 8AA and maintaining a good state of mind.

Now sporting a newer and younger roster, captains are taking it upon themselves to lead the Warriors in the right direction. And for the Warriors, it’s all about getting 1% better everyday, especially on the defensive side.

After falling short in the Section 8AA semifinals last year, there’s a clear goal in mind for the Warriors.

“Going to state,” said Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey captain Molly Polhkamp. “I just really want to have a good year and everyone just have fun. It doesn’t matter how far we go. But, you know, state in the back of my mind. I just want all of us to have fun, a good time, and just play our hardest.”

The Warriors are not only searching for their fourth trip to state in seven years, but also their first state championship in program history. To kick off their season, Brainerd hits the road on Thursday, Nov. 9 to play Buffalo. Their first home game will be on Saturday, Nov. 18 when they take on Eden Prairie.