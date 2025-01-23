Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Preps for 1st Ever Hockey Day Minnesota Trip

For the first time in school history, Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey will take part in Hockey Day Minnesota, being held this year in Shakopee.

Hockey Day Minnesota has been a staple in the State of Hockey since 2007, and on Thursday, the Warrior girls no longer have to merely experience it from the comfort of their home TVs.

“When you tell people, telling friends and family, ‘Hey, I’m a part of this,’ you always add in that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said senior defender Aubree Caauwe.

“It’s just a really cool way to highlight high school hockey, especially in Minnesota,” added senior goalkeeper Ericah Folden. “The skill that people have and kind of the culture surrounding high school hockey is really cool.”

With the expected temperature sitting at 12 degrees – which will feel like single digits Thursday night – the girls knew prep was essential for their first ever outdoor game.

“Girls have got toe warmers, hand warmers, seeing what’s comfortable under their gear,” senior forward Finnegan explained. “But we try to find a fine line between what will help keep us with warm without impeding on our play.”

But even with the frigid weather, the girls can’t help but be excited for an opportunity to put the cities of Brainerd and Little Falls on display for everyone to see.

“Just to get that recognition,” Caauwe said. “Because coming from Little Falls, a smaller town, getting to be with Brainerd and experience this, having people see us is really cool.”

While the girls opened the 2024-25 season 5-1-1, they have been struggling to find consistency since. However, with 8AA Sections now three games away, they hope tomorrow’s game against Shakopee will be the jump-start they need.

“My freshman year, we made it to the state tournament,” Finnegan said. “I was able to see what it takes and just watch the girls come together at the very end of the year. So that’s what we’re tying to do, highlighting everyone’s strengths and covering for each others weaknesses. Being a team and working our best together is going to be huge for sections.”

The Warriors will kick off their Hockey Day Minnesota debut on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30 pm from the Valleyfair amusement park, where they will take on Shakopee.