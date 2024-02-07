Lakeland PBS

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Outlasts St. Cloud 1-0 in Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Lakeland News — Feb. 7 2024

The trek to the X began Tuesday tonight with the start of section playoffs in girls’ hockey, with multiple area teams facing off in their respective quarterfinal matchups.

That included Brainerd/Little Falls, who finished the regular season at 14-10 to earn the 3-seed in Section 8AA and a home game in at least the first round. The Warriors hosted St. Cloud, who entered the game with a 7-17 record. They beat the Crush in both their meetings earlier this year.

Brainerd/Little Falls outlasted St. Cloud 1-0 and advance to the semifinals. Next up for the Warriors will be the Roseau Rams, who beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 9-1.

