Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Ties Shakopee 1-1 at Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota is one of the state’s premier hockey events, and this year, for the first time ever, a team from Brainerd and Little Falls got to participate.

But the Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey co-op wasn’t just playing any outdoor game at the now four-day event – they had the honor of facing off with host Shakopee. Thursday’s marquee game pitted the Warriors against the Sabers in the shadow of Valleyfair’s roller coasters and thrill rides, a pretty cool setting for a hockey match.

The game was a defensive struggle. Brianna Finnegan made it 1-0 for the Warriors during a power play in the third, but Shakopee got a power play of their own and tied it up. It would go to overtime, but the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The tie ended the Warriors’ five-game skid.