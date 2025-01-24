Jan 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Ties Shakopee 1-1 at Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota is one of the state’s premier hockey events, and this year, for the first time ever, a team from Brainerd and Little Falls got to participate.

But the Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey co-op wasn’t just playing any outdoor game at the now four-day event – they had the honor of facing off with host Shakopee. Thursday’s marquee game pitted the Warriors against the Sabers in the shadow of Valleyfair’s roller coasters and thrill rides, a pretty cool setting for a hockey match.

The game was a defensive struggle. Brianna Finnegan made it 1-0 for the Warriors during a power play in the third, but Shakopee got a power play of their own and tied it up. It would go to overtime, but the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The tie ended the Warriors’ five-game skid.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Gets Resounding 84-32 Win Over Rock Ridge

Sports

Brainerd Gymnastics Falls to Detroit Lakes at Home Meet

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Playing Hockey Day 2025 as Part of WCHA Series with Minnesota

Sports

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Preps for 1st Ever Hockey Day Minnesota Trip