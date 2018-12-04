Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Lions Club Hosts Spaghetti With Santa

Anthony Scott
Dec. 3 2018
Santa was in Brainerd today to help raise money for the Brainerd Lion’s club at their annual “Spaghetti with Santa” event.

Families from the Brainerd area enjoyed a spaghetti dinner as children had a chance to meet with Santa afterwards. Youth volunteers that are a part of the “Leo” and “Rawr” clubs volunteered to clean tables as the First Lutheran Church was near full capacity for most of the night.

The proceeds from the dinner go to support the Brainerd Lions Club and “The Shop”, a homeless shelter for the youth.

To hear more about the dinner, hear from Vicki Foss, Brainerd Lions Club President, in the video below.

