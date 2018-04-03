DONATE

Brainerd Library Used Book Sale Planned For April 19-21

AJ Feldman
Apr. 3 2018
The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Spring Used Book Sale will be held April 19-21 at the Westgate Mall in Baxter. The sale will be held in the former Footlocker location near Bath and Body Works. Plenty of parking is available at the mall.

Thousands of books, movies, and audiobooks will be available. Many of the books are priced at less than a dollar. Most items are donated by the public or withdrawn from the Brainerd Public Library.

The sale hours are:

  • Thursday, April 19 from 9:00am – 7:00pm
  • Friday, April 20 from 9:00am – 7:00pm
  • Saturday, April 21 from 9:00am – 4:00pm

On Saturday, there will be a $2.00 bag sale where you can purchase an entire bag of books all for only $2.00. Booksellers are welcome after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library.

For more information call the library at 218-829-5574.

