Brainerd Library Offering Free Zoom Webinar
Brainerd Library officials announced a new free zoom gardening webinar for community members of all ages.
“Daylilies: Delightful and Diverse” will be presented by Master Gardener Jennifer Knutson on Tuesday, July 14th, at 12:00 p.m.
Selecting the best daylilies for your garden, planting tips, and care will also be discussed.
Register for this free Zoom webinar by calling the library at 218-829-5574 or registering online at tinyurl.com/CWCgarden. The Zoom link will be sent in a confirmation email after registration.
