Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Library Offering Free Zoom Webinar

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 1 2020

Brainerd Library officials announced a new free zoom gardening webinar for community members of all ages.

“Daylilies: Delightful and Diverse” will be presented by Master Gardener Jennifer Knutson on Tuesday, July 14th, at 12:00 p.m.

Selecting the best daylilies for your garden, planting tips, and care will also be discussed.

Register for this free Zoom webinar by calling the library at 218-829-5574 or registering online at tinyurl.com/CWCgarden. The Zoom link will be sent in a confirmation email after registration.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Brainerd Bike Store Seeing Summer Sales Boom

CLC and AgCentric Awarded Grant For Research on Agricultural Technician Workforce Gap

Crow Wing County Land Sale Auction to Be Held in July

Coco Moon Coffee Bar in Brainerd Adjusting to New Norm

Latest Stories

Plane Crashes At A Private Grass Airstrip In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Mille Lacs Lake Closed for Fishing for July

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Dumpsters Full of Debris and Lighter Fluid Found in Bemidji Downtown May 30th

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Walker Man Dies in Head-On Crash Near Laporte

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

2020 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #2

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.