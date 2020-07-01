Brainerd Library Offering Free Zoom Webinar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Library officials announced a new free zoom gardening webinar for community members of all ages.

“Daylilies: Delightful and Diverse” will be presented by Master Gardener Jennifer Knutson on Tuesday, July 14th, at 12:00 p.m.

Selecting the best daylilies for your garden, planting tips, and care will also be discussed.

Register for this free Zoom webinar by calling the library at 218-829-5574 or registering online at tinyurl.com/CWCgarden. The Zoom link will be sent in a confirmation email after registration.

