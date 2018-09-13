Brainerd Library Hosts Steamroller Art Event

The Brainerd Public Library hosted a unique event this afternoon where participants were able to create art with a steamroller. The event was put on through ArtOrg, an organization dedicated to bringing visual art projects to Minnesota communities.

Participants started with a blank block and then the designs that they create are glued onto the blank canvas. The artists then roll link onto the block and cover it with a piece of paper. The block is then put on the ground to be ran over by the steamroller. The paper is then pulled back to reveal the design.

“They love it. They have so much fun making their designs. They love watching the steamroller go. They get to take cool artwork home with them and it’s nice to give them the idea that art is more than just drawing or painting,” said Alli Cassel who was an inker at the steamroller art event. “There’s all kinds of other things you can do in art too.”

The all-ages event was free and put on through the Legacy Program which dedicates funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.