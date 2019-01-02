Brainerd Library Hosts Mixed Media Art Exhibit

The Brainerd Library and the Brainerd Area Art Guild have partnered together to put a new art display on the walls of the library.

Two members of the Brainerd Area Art Guild, Patricia Lintner and Lily Atwel, each have ten pieces of mixed media artwork on display at the library. Many of the art pieces combine pages and material from books and magazines with other objects to create the final product.

All artwork at the exhibit is up for sale and it will be displayed at the Brainerd Library until the end of the month.

To hear from one of the artists, Patricia Lintner, watch the video below.