Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest
The Brainerd Public Library is celebrating almost 100 years in history of the Brainerd Water Tower by asking community members to design their own Brainerd Water Tower on canvas.
About 50 people submitted pieces into the contest for the showing on April 17. The paintings will continue to be on display at the Brainerd Public Library for anyone to come in and vote for the people’s choice awards until April 30.
During the open house, City Council member Dave Badeaux gave a presentation about the history of the first ever municipal cement water tower in the United States that was built in Brainerd in 1919.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More
The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More