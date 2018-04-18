Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest

The Brainerd Public Library is celebrating almost 100 years in history of the Brainerd Water Tower by asking community members to design their own Brainerd Water Tower on canvas.

About 50 people submitted pieces into the contest for the showing on April 17. The paintings will continue to be on display at the Brainerd Public Library for anyone to come in and vote for the people’s choice awards until April 30.

During the open house, City Council member Dave Badeaux gave a presentation about the history of the first ever municipal cement water tower in the United States that was built in Brainerd in 1919.