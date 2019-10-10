Brainerd League of Women Voters Hosts National Loon Center Speaker

Every month an organization in Brainerd hosts speakers from across the community to present on impactful topics from voter security to the 2020 census. This week, the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area hosted a representative from the future National Loon Center.

Kris Kristufek has been traveling to various groups across the community to speak about the National Loon Center that is currently in the fundraising stage with plans to be open to the public in 2022. The 15,000 square foot facility will be located at the Crosslake Army Corps of Engineers campground. The National Loon Center will offer experiential learning, a floating classroom, and exhibits all about Minnesota’s state bird, the loon.

“We want to communicate that the National Loon Center is going to be an educational, family-friendly facility. It will house the National Freshwater Institute and the Scientific Loon Council. Hopefully we will have a floating classroom to take out on the lake and do water sampling and that kind of thing,” said Kristufek. “Because freshwater is really critical to the survival of loons and humans as well.”

The project is hoping to break ground next year and will begin with shoreline restoration at the Corps of Engineers campground.