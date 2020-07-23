Brainerd Lakes YMCA Forced to Close After Facing Severe Water Damage From Storm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes YMCA was forced to close their doors this week after facing severe water damage due to a storm from last Friday. Already under strain from COVID-19, the group was told that their insurance would not be covering damages from the storm.

Anyone who would like to help support the YMCA during this time can make an online donation at brainerdlakesymca.org/give.

