Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes YCMA Reopens After Storm Damage This Summer

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 16 2020

The Brainerd Lakes YMCA has reopened their doors after a storm caused severe damage to the roof of their facility this summer.

After discovering their building insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of the roof or ceiling repairs, YMCA staff connected with the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, which agreed to match every donation made up to $10,000 to help support rebuilding efforts.

The YMCA Board of Directors’ plan to hold a meeting next week to decide whether the funds will go to a new facility or to repair the current location.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Baxter Elementary Welcoming Students Back in New State-of-the-Art Facility

United Way of Bemidji Area Begins Annual Coat Drive

BSU Athletics Hosts 43rd Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament

Tech Drive Tuesdays Provides Computer Equipment to Students for Upcoming School Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.