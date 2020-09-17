Brainerd Lakes YCMA Reopens After Storm Damage This Summer
The Brainerd Lakes YMCA has reopened their doors after a storm caused severe damage to the roof of their facility this summer.
After discovering their building insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of the roof or ceiling repairs, YMCA staff connected with the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, which agreed to match every donation made up to $10,000 to help support rebuilding efforts.
The YMCA Board of Directors’ plan to hold a meeting next week to decide whether the funds will go to a new facility or to repair the current location.
