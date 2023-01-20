Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care Providing Donations to 2 New Non-Profits

Hanky HazeltonJan. 20 2023

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits.

The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.

Women Who Care will present separate checks to both organizations on Friday, Jan. 20 at Coco Moon in downtown Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Habitat for Humanity in Brainerd Seeking Volunteers for Ongoing House Builds

Winter Clothing Drive in Brainerd Gives to Those in Need Thanks to Dedicated Volunteer

Level 2 Predatory Offender Moving to Pequot Lakes Area

In Focus: Chicago-Based Artist Depicts Experiences of Hawaii in Exhibit at Crossing Arts Alliance

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.