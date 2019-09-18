Brainerd Lakes Scam Jam To Take Place At Breezy Point Resort

The Baxter Police Department wants to inform the public about the Brainerd Lakes Scam Jam that will be taking place at Breezy Point Resort on September 20th.

The seminar will inform residents about con-artists’ latest tricks and how you can protect yourself and your hard-earned savings from them. The event is hosted by AARP Minnesota and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Doors will open along with breakfast at 8:00 A.M., followed by resources and seminars from 9:00-Noon. Admission is free, but registration before September 20th is required.

For more information on this event call 1-877-926-8300.