Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army Sees Successful Bell Ringing Season

With less than a week to go, the Salvation Army bell ringers have seen a successful year for holiday giving in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Nationally, the money collected in the Salvation Army kettles is down this year, but for the Brainerd Lakes Area that is not the case. The local Corp has set a goal of $190,000 and they are over halfway to reaching their goal, ahead of their progress in years past at this time.

“If you see a kettle and a kettle stand in Brainerd, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, or Baxter where our main kettle locations are. In any of those they come to this corps and this corps supports these two counties,” said Lt. Scott Ruse, Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army Corps Officer. “So the kettle money stays in the location where it’s put in at.”

The Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army provides many different services to residents of Crow Wing and Cass counties. They have a food shelf, a thrift store, offer rent and utilities assistance, provide church services, and more.

“We can connect people with getting transportation. Some people have things in the cities that they need to go to so we can sometimes help with that. Sometimes we will send someone to the cities to get away from the lifestyle they’re in here. So we have options for that as well. This corps supports one of the shelters,” explained Lt. Ruse.

This Saturday, Fleet Farm in Brainerd is doing a “Day of Caring” where they will match every dollar put into the kettle at their store, up to $20,000.