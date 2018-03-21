DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Plans To Spread Their Wings With New Expansion

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Director, Steve Wright is showing off some plans as their expansion prepares for takeoff.

The current passenger terminal for commercial flights underwent an expansion back in 2012, but now, the airport is looking to invest in a brighter future for their general aviation terminal building.

“It’s their home base. It’s their portal from the Brainerd Lakes Region to the air,” Wright said.

Right now, the ground is empty minus a few pine trees, but depending on the weather and funding, the project could start in the fall but if not it will take off in the spring 2018.

“We’re going to construct an arrival, departure facility for those general aviation costumers and establish a new front door presence that will also connect in with our restaurant and the restaurant ties in both the general aviation user as well as our commercial users that are flying out on the airline,” Wright said.

The project is estimated to be around $1.2 million dollars, to keep up with the demands of the growing airport.

“Everything from student pilot training to corporate aviation, “Wright said. “Corporate aviation is also very broad where we have corporate jets all the way down to single engine airplanes used in corporations as well.”

Playing a large role in the expansion is an opportunity for flight training students to spread their wings and fly.

“It gives a general aviation pilot, a student that may just want to start learning how to fly, it gives them a place to explore, to understand what aviation is all about and it allows them to dream and dream big,” Wright said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Miss Minnesota United States 2018 Crowned In Brainerd

Brainerd Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Parade

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins Back-To-Back State Titles

Miss Minnesota United States Pageant Returns To Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Latest Story

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Ready For State Quarterfinals

For the first time since 2010, Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball is back at the state tournament. The Panthers received the number three seed in
Posted on Mar. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Ready For State Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 21 2018

Osama Alomar Tells Stories Of War, Hope, And Love At CLC

Posted on Mar. 21 2018

Last Call For Grant Funds For Community Runoff Projects

Posted on Mar. 21 2018

Minnesota Historical Society Reaches Volunteering Milestone

Posted on Mar. 21 2018

Bill Aims To Limit Camera Use In Minnesota Courts

Posted on Mar. 21 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.