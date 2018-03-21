Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Plans To Spread Their Wings With New Expansion

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Director, Steve Wright is showing off some plans as their expansion prepares for takeoff.

The current passenger terminal for commercial flights underwent an expansion back in 2012, but now, the airport is looking to invest in a brighter future for their general aviation terminal building.

“It’s their home base. It’s their portal from the Brainerd Lakes Region to the air,” Wright said.

Right now, the ground is empty minus a few pine trees, but depending on the weather and funding, the project could start in the fall but if not it will take off in the spring 2018.

“We’re going to construct an arrival, departure facility for those general aviation costumers and establish a new front door presence that will also connect in with our restaurant and the restaurant ties in both the general aviation user as well as our commercial users that are flying out on the airline,” Wright said.

The project is estimated to be around $1.2 million dollars, to keep up with the demands of the growing airport.

“Everything from student pilot training to corporate aviation, “Wright said. “Corporate aviation is also very broad where we have corporate jets all the way down to single engine airplanes used in corporations as well.”

Playing a large role in the expansion is an opportunity for flight training students to spread their wings and fly.

“It gives a general aviation pilot, a student that may just want to start learning how to fly, it gives them a place to explore, to understand what aviation is all about and it allows them to dream and dream big,” Wright said.