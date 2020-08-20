Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Increases Safety Measures

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 20 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport aims to focus on a safer, cleaner environment for passengers who are preparing to take their next flight.

The airport has implemented the “Delta CareStandard” program. The program will focus on new health safety measures such as keeping surfaces clean, providing customers  with more space, and social distancing throughout their travels. This includes from pre-flight to check-in when departing from BRD, until baggage claim at the destination.

“We would like to let our travelers know about all the extensive health safety measures
that are in place—both at BRD and on connecting Delta flights,” said Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Director Steve Wright. “The Delta CareStandard is very comprehensive and covers several areas of health safety that passengers will notice and appreciate when they fly from BRD,” said Wright.

Passengers will notice the Delta CareStandard health and safety protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing, industrial-grade filtered air circulation, the use of electrostatic sprayers with disinfectant, and frequent sanitizing.

To learn more about the health safety protocols when flying from Brainerd Lakes
Regional Airport (BRD), visit https://brainerdairport.com or call (218) 825-2166.

