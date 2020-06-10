Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Holds Workshop to Discuss Economic Investments

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 10 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport held a fiscal planning workshop this week after receiving federal funding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Airport commission members discussed ideas and future projects in a socially distanced fashion.

After receiving a grant from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (or CARES Act), the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission held a workshop to discuss where the funding will be allocated. The aviation business took a major hit during the pandemic, and airports in the U.S received $10 billion that was distributed across each airport facility.

Some of the requests were to add aviation programs to bring in more airport staff, a hanger storage space for planes, and even adding greenery to the airport grounds to help the environment.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

