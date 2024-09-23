Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Holds Triennial Emergency Preparedness Exercise

The live emergency exercise simulated an airplane crash occurring after receiving word that terrorist organizations and hate groups are targeting checked luggage at mid-west regional airports, and the exercise started how a real emergency would, with a news briefing.

A lot of organizations were in play for the exercise, including brainerd’s fire and police departments, crow wing county sheriff’s office, emergency management, public health, and many more, as it is crucial that everyone involved operates as a team.

Part of why emergency exercises are held every three years is not only to account for staff turnover, but for technology as advances there, while ultimately designed to promote public safety, can also create more dire situations in the event disaster strikes.

And better communication between emergency management partners…can also foster an uptick…in public knowledge regarding emergencies.

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Kassandra Loftus and Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director Clayton Barg coordinated last week’s exercise.