Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Breaks Ground on New Facilities

Mary Balstad May. 6 2022

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport broke ground yesterday for its newest additions. With the help of Mead & Hunt from Bloomington, Minnesota and the local Hy-Tec Construction company, site preparation is being conducted to install the new airport rescue firefighting and snow removal equipment facility (ARFF/SRE Facility).



Following the regular commission meeting on May 5, the ground breaking took place. The facilities will be centrally located at the airport. Airport Director Steve Wright says of the work done to acquire these new facilities, “The Airport is grateful for local contractors that are working together to maximize the use of local resources to achieve national aeronautical standards.”

These new facilities are part of a 20-year plan called the Airport Master Plan. It considers the safe and economic growth of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. The plan also includes the current complex to the new Runway 16/34. The funding for these facilities primarily came through the CARES Act grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local residents are reminded to be aware of the construction activities as they travel along Highway 210 past the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport this summer. Construction on the ARFF/SRE Facility is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Mary Balstad

