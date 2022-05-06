Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Breaks Ground on Additional Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport broke ground yesterday for its newest addition.

With the help of Mead & Hunt from Bloomington, Minnesota and Hy-Tec Construction in Brainerd, site preparation is being conducted to install the new airport rescue, firefighting, and snow removal equipment (ARFF/SRE) facility.

The groundbreaking took place on May 5 following the regular Commission meeting. The facility will be centrally located at the airport.

“The Airport is grateful for local contractors that are working together to maximize the use of local resources to achieve national aeronautical standards,” said airport director Steve Wright in a press release.

The new facility are part of a 20-year plan called the Airport Master Plan. It considers the safe and economic growth of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. The plan also includes the current complex to the new Runway 16/34. The funding for these facilities primarily came through a CARES Act grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local residents are reminded to be aware of the construction activities as they travel along Highway 210 past the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport this summer. Construction on the ARFF/SRE Facility is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

