Brainerd Lakes Region Does Well in Conservation Report
The annual conservation report is in, and this isn’t the type of report card you need to hide from your parents if you got bad grades. In fact, due to the pandemic, more people took home better grades in taking care of the Earth last year.
Some of the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District’s goals became a reality last year, such as projects to keep water clean in Island-Loon Lake and to complete the Pine River Fish Passage.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.