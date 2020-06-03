Brainerd Lakes Pride Organizes Candlelight Vigil to Honor George Floyd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Pride organization held a candlelight vigil at Gregory Park in Brainerd over the weekend to honor George Floyd. As some organizers across the state continue to protest Floyd’s death, Pride members wanted to do something different.

George Floyd was a black man that was killed after being restrained by officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. As protest and riots continue across the country, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced that they will begin an investigation into the MPD’s relations with people of color.

The candlelight vigil was a representation of Floyd’s life, but also an outcry for justice. The pride organization will announce future events honoring Floyd on their Facebook page for those who would like to attend.

