Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo to Host Over 150 Vendors This Weekend

The Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd will host over 150 vendors this Friday and Saturday for the Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo.

The trade show is open to the public and allows local businesses to showcase their products and services to the community. The event also features entertainment, including a kids play area, a high school construction contest, lumberjack shows, and face painting.

Originally two separate expos, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Minnesota Builders Association decided to combine their trade shows into one mega event.

More information on the show can be found at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber website.

