DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Lakes Curling Club Learns A Lot After Hosting Nationals

Clayton Castle
Feb. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

The Club Curling Nationals have come and gone, and now, the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club will take the time to reflect on and grow from the experience. Until then, the success will be celebrated.

Former Olympian Debbie McCormick’s team from Madison, Wisconsin won the women’s championship, and Lyle Sieg’s team from Seattle, Washington won the men’s title. Both of the winners said their teams enjoyed their time in Brainerd and offered positive sentiments towards the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club for its hosting achievement.

The Club Nationals provided valuable experience for the fairly young organization. Brainerd Lakes Curling Club president Mary Jo Hamilton used one word when asked what the experience meant for them – “growth.”

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Club Curling Nationals Coming To Brainerd

Brainerd Lakes Curling Association Offers Youth Free Lessons

Curling for a Cause

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Latest Story

Authorities Doubt Foul Play Was Factor In Death Of Akeley Woman

Authorities say they doubt that foul play was a factor in the death of a pregnant woman who was missing for more than two weeks before her body
Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Authorities Doubt Foul Play Was Factor In Death Of Akeley Woman

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Bemidji Set To Host U18 Curling National Championships

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

3rd Annual Walking On Water Event Takes Vets Ice Fishing

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic Takes Over Gull Lake

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Community Spotlight: 9th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.