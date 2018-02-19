Brainerd Lakes Curling Club Learns A Lot After Hosting Nationals

The Club Curling Nationals have come and gone, and now, the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club will take the time to reflect on and grow from the experience. Until then, the success will be celebrated.

Former Olympian Debbie McCormick’s team from Madison, Wisconsin won the women’s championship, and Lyle Sieg’s team from Seattle, Washington won the men’s title. Both of the winners said their teams enjoyed their time in Brainerd and offered positive sentiments towards the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club for its hosting achievement.

The Club Nationals provided valuable experience for the fairly young organization. Brainerd Lakes Curling Club president Mary Jo Hamilton used one word when asked what the experience meant for them – “growth.”