Brainerd Lakes Community Job Fair Scheduled for April 4

The upcoming 2018 Brainerd Community Job Fair will give community members an opportunity to meet new employers and see who is currently hiring.

The job fair will be held at Central Lakes College on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. presented by the Rural MN CEP.

Employers will be seeking employees with skills in manufacturing, healthcare, home health, finance, education, hospitality/food, communications, automotive, law enforcement, government, and everything in between. Positions available will be full time, part time and seasonal opportunities.

Admission to this event is free but come dressed as you would for an interview with your resume’ ready to hand out.

According to information from the MN Department of Employment and Economic Development, there is only one employee for every 4 job openings in the current job market.

For tips on navigating the Job Fair, getting your resume updated or completed, interviewing or other questions, please contact the Brainerd WorkForce Center at (218) 828-2450.

According to a press release, “If you are a job seeker who is unable to attend the Job Fair, you can access job and career services at the Brainerd WorkForce Center,” said Jama Davidson, Team Leader at Rural MN CEP. “The WorkForce Center provides resources, career counseling and training to people looking to find new employment.”

Hubbard Radio, Brainerd Dispatch, Central Lakes College and the Brainerd WorkForce Center are sponsors of this community event.