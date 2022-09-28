Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Last Saturday at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, Brainerd and Baxter residents were invited to fundraise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reach a goal of $146,000 to keep fighting the deadly disease.

A volunteer health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, the Alzheimer’s Association brought together area residents to honor those who have lost a loved one and show how to make a helpful change.

The community event is open to everyone hoping to support and advocate for local families, advocacy and to search for an Alzheimer’s cure, but much funding is needed.

Whether you are a caregiver, a support person, or have Alzheimer’s or have lost someone to the disease, just know, there is still hope.

For those not able to attend the event and still looking to give a donation, you can visit the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Brainerd Lakes Area donation page. You can also visit the Alzheimer’s Association website or call 1-800-272-3900.

