Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Hanky HazeltonSep. 27 2022

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Last Saturday at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, Brainerd and Baxter residents were invited to fundraise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reach a goal of $146,000 to keep fighting the deadly disease.

A volunteer health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, the Alzheimer’s Association brought together area residents to honor those who have lost a loved one and show how to make a helpful change.

The community event is open to everyone hoping to support and advocate for local families, advocacy and to search for an Alzheimer’s cure, but much funding is needed.

Whether you are a caregiver, a support person, or have Alzheimer’s or have lost someone to the disease, just know, there is still hope.

For those not able to attend the event and still looking to give a donation, you can visit the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Brainerd Lakes Area donation page. You can also visit the Alzheimer’s Association website or call 1-800-272-3900.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary

Bemidji Police Department Asking for Help in Locating Missing Person

In Business: Brainerd Skate Shop Holds Grand Opening

Brainerd Middle School Student Hospitalized After Falling Off Stairwell

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.