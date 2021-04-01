Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s Everything Expo Canceled for 2nd Year in a Row

Lakeland News — Mar. 31 2021

Wednesday marked another event casualty due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Everything Expo won’t happen for the second year in a row.

The event usually sees more than 100 businesses and over 500 people shuffle their way around the Essentia Health Sports Center. Due to Gov. Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions calculator, it wouldn’t be feasible to allow this event. The expo wasn’t scheduled until May, but Sue Galligan of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber said it’s better to cancel these events too early than too late.

Chamber officials say they look forward to hosting many outdoor events this spring and summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Show Increase

Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

City of Nisswa to Receive More COVID-19 Funds

Northwoods Adventure: Sertoma Lift-A-Thon Tradition Continues

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.