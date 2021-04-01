Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s Everything Expo Canceled for 2nd Year in a Row

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday marked another event casualty due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Everything Expo won’t happen for the second year in a row.

The event usually sees more than 100 businesses and over 500 people shuffle their way around the Essentia Health Sports Center. Due to Gov. Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions calculator, it wouldn’t be feasible to allow this event. The expo wasn’t scheduled until May, but Sue Galligan of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber said it’s better to cancel these events too early than too late.

Chamber officials say they look forward to hosting many outdoor events this spring and summer.

