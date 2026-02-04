Brainerd Lakes Chamber Set To Host ‘Running for Office’ Workshop

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be holding its “Running for Office” workshop next week.

Hosted through the Chamber’s Blue Ox Success Series, the two-hour-long workshop will cover topics on running for political office, including candidate filings, campaign reporting requirements, and advice on how to manage and finance an effective campaign.

The Chamber says its goals for the workshop revolve around demystifying the candidacy process and inspiring pro-business candidates. Crow Wing County administrator Deborah Erickson, Momentum Advocacy partner Mike Franklin, and former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka will be among those presenting and sharing their insights.

“Our communities need people that are willing to step up and run for office at all levels from local city councils all the way up to U.S. Congress,” Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian told Lakeland News. “This workshop is just about giving them a little bit of information, a little bit of confidence to take the step. What all elected officials have in common is a passion to serve their community, and that’s all you really need.”

The workshop will take place on Monday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chamber’s office in Brainerd.