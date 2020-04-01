Brainerd Lakes Chamber Presents New Website For Area Businesses
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce launched their new Lakesproud.com website that will inform the community about online local deals and updates from area businesses that have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lakesproud.com features frequently updated blog posts and business information across the region. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber launched the website much earlier than intended so that locals could get the latest news on the businesses they love. The public can call the chamber hotline at 218-829-2838 for more information.
