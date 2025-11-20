Nov 20, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Hosts 13th Annual Celebration of Excellence

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

cass county sheriff's office vehicle closeup sqk

11-20-2025

Education & Government

Names of Man Killed, Deputies Involved in Shooting Near Walker Released

Lakeland News File

11-20-2025

Education & Government

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit to Remain at 3 This Winter

Police Car Lights Generic Sqk

11-19-2025

Crime

Minneapolis Man Arrested in Cass Lake After Firing Gun at Gas Station

gregory tomso thumbnail

11-19-2025

Education & Government

Gregory Tomso Named New St. Cloud State University President