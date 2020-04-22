Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce Approves Reopen Brainerd Lakes Petition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce has made the tough decision to approve a petition to safely reopen Brainerd businesses and nonprofit organizations. The decision came after many conversations with owners who are struggling financially since the closure of non-essential businesses.

The campaign will support business owners to open their doors with caution and safety as top priorities. Local businesses have become creative with offering discounts through online shopping, and surprise gift boxes to recover some revenue, but because many of these businesses are considered non-essential, they have little to no opportunity to earn income.

The Brainerd Chamber will deliver the petition to Governor Walz on Friday April 24th with real stories of hardship and ideas to reopen safely.

