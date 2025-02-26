Brainerd Lakes Chamber Member Hosts Workshop on ‘Unlocking the Power of Video’

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce holds monthly Blue Ox Success Series workshops for its members to help the community learn how to grow their businesses. But at this month’s meeting, for the first time ever, the workshop was conducted by a member of the Chamber.

“We’ve done the Success Series before, but this is now our member-to-member, so we are looking to have our members help and educate other members on topics that people just really, really want to learn more about.”

The Blue Ox Success Series brings small business owners together from all around the Brainerd Lakes Area to exchange tips and tricks on everything from marketing to sales. Tuesday’s topic was on “Unlocking the Power of Video” and was hosted by Dave Timm, who owns local video production company Muzzle Blast Media.

“We had a great session today talking about how video can basically be a supportive part of any business or organization and really just kind of share some of the lessons that I’ve learned, not only consuming and creating content, but understanding how it can kind of intertwine into a successful business plan to make it a more successful tool for the people that’d like to learn more about it,” explained Timm.

Timm says that the Blue Ox Success Series and other events put on by the Chamber are invaluable resources for local businesses.

“Having all these resources and being able to network has been – one of the best benefits for me is meeting other business owners who may have had a similar struggle with finding an accountant or figuring out how to reach a different type of client,” he added. “All ships rise in the tide and we can all come together and help everybody rise with that tide. It just makes our community better.”

“Just being able to go to Chamber events like this and meet other business owners, because the problem is people don’t realize the struggle that comes with a small business and everyone thinks they can do it until they get into it. And then it’s like, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot more to it than just this,'” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber Member Nate Hill. “It’s been great. The Chamber’s been super helpful and everything like that.

The next Blue Ox Success Series event will be on March 25th and is centered around buying and selling a business.