Brainerd Lakes Chamber Hosting Local Candidate Forums
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is set to host their first of multiple candidate forums for the upcoming election.
On Thursday, October 1st, candidates running for both the Minnesota House and Senate will have a chance to speak the community at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. Attendees will have a chance to submit written questions to the candidates, and because the venue will have a limited capacity due to safety precautions, the events will be live streamed on Facebook.
The first forum is set to start Thursday night at 6:30 PM.
