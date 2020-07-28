Brainerd Lakes Chamber Giving Free Masks To Area Businesses For Customers
As part of the Governor’s statewide mask mandate, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is giving out free disposable masks to area businesses for customers who might forget to bring one.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development plans to ship nearly 4 million disposable masks to chambers throughout the state. This shipment will help ensure businesses are following state guidelines in the midst of this pandemic.
There will be 42,000 masks distributed to Crosslake, Cuyuna Lakes, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes chambers near the end of this week. The goal for most of the chambers in Crow Wing County is to comply with the mask mandate so that the state can look forward to additional reopenings.
The chambers will set up distribution sites so that business owners can receive the masks. Any establishment that is not a member of the Chamber of Commerce can still receive a shipment.
Posters are also available at the Lake Country Cares website for area businesses to download that will remind customers to wear mask upon entry. Businesses must specify their desired quantity of masks by completing a short survey by Wednesday, July 29th at www.tinyurl.com/bizmasks.
