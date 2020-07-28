Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Giving Free Masks To Area Businesses For Customers

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 28 2020

As part of the Governor’s statewide mask mandate, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is giving out free disposable masks to area businesses for customers who might forget to bring one.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development plans to ship nearly 4 million disposable masks to chambers throughout the state. This shipment will help ensure businesses are following state guidelines in the midst of this pandemic.

There will be 42,000 masks distributed to Crosslake, Cuyuna Lakes, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes chambers near the end of this week. The goal for most of the chambers in Crow Wing County is to comply with the mask mandate so that the state can look forward to additional reopenings.

The chambers will set up distribution sites so that business owners can receive the masks. Any establishment that is not a member of the Chamber of Commerce can still receive a shipment.

Posters are also available at the Lake Country Cares website for area businesses to download that will remind customers to wear mask upon entry. Businesses must specify their desired quantity of masks by completing a short survey by Wednesday, July 29th at www.tinyurl.com/bizmasks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd City Hall Reopens to the Public

In Business: Tattoo Shop in Bemidji Reopens With New COVID-19 Protocols

Crow Wing County District 5 Candidate Forum Announced

How One Bemidji Business Has Benefited From the Mask Mandate

Latest Stories

Target Joining Walmart in Closing Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Brainerd City Hall Reopens to the Public

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Akeley Regional Community Center is Building an Emergency Shelter

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Paul Bunyan Park in Akeley Looking at New Renovations

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Bicyclist Completes 600-Mile Trip From Iowa Border to Mississippi Headwaters

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.