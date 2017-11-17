Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebrates Business Excellence

It was a celebratory night at Cragen’s Resort and Hotel on Gull Lake as the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual Celebration of Excellence.

The Business Legacy Award was given to Arnie Johnson, the founder of Johnson Enterprises and an active contributor to the Brainerd community.

One of the biggest and proudest achievements of Arnie’s business career is the number of jobs he has created in the community.

CTC was the recipient of the Business Excellence Award for it’s achievements in creating a connectivity of cable and internet within the Brainerd community and into the surrounding areas.

The Celebration of Excellence is part of the Chamber’s way of showing how great the Brainerd business community really is.

Also at the celebration, the Purple Fern was announced as the winner of the Destination Downtown competition.