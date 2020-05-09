Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Businesses Preparing For Pandemic Summer

Brad Hamilton — May. 8 2020

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be felt throughout the entire nation’s economy. But for the Brainerd Lakes region, the summer months are crucial for their community’s economic well-being.

According to Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Killian, the five-county region is tied for the highest current unemployment rate due to the pandemic. The region leads the state of Minnesota in what is now considered “non-essential business,” and its economy relies heavily on summer tourism.

It is safe to say that businesses across the region will be highly anticipating the May 18th end date to the stay-at-home order.

