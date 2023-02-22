Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Area Police Officers to Receive VR De-escalation Training

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 22 2023

Through funds provided by Sourcewell, the Breezy Point Police Department has purchased new virtual reality equipment to help officers train for a number of situations.

The Apex Officer X2 VR system was purchased at the end of 2022 and will be shared and used by the Breezy Point, Nisswa, and Pequot Lakes police departments. The equipment will be used to train officers in de-escalation techniques, crisis response, and critical decision-making for possible real-life scenarios they may encounter.

Breezy Point mayor Angel Zierden says she is also planning to bring the program to state legislators at the Minnesota Capitol and show them what situations police can go through on a daily basis.

