Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League Hosts Charity Tournament with Toys for Kids

Ryan BowlerDec. 6 2022

The Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League held a very special poker tournament on Monday in partnership with Toys for Kids as a way to help give back this holiday season.

Toys for Kids is a local organization that supplies children with gifts in the Lakes Area and relies on the community’s support through gifts and donations.

You might hear “poker tournament” and instantly think “money,” but that’s not the case with the poker league, as participants of Monday night’s charity tournament were simply asked to bring a toy for a child. The poker league is strictly for fun and completely free to play, and anyone that wants to participate in the tournaments is always welcome no matter their experience level.

In fact, those at the tournament were greeted by none other than Santa Claus, who was able to carve out some time in his busy holiday schedule to support the night’s festivities.

You can visit the Facebook pages of the Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League and Toys for Kids for more information.

