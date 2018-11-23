Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Lakes Area Kicks Off Their Shop Local Campaign

Anthony Scott
Nov. 23 2018
Starting today, November 23rd until the new year, community members in the Brainerd Lakes Area can enjoy nearly 100 discounts and special offers at stores throughout their community.

By purchasing a Nisswa City of Lights button for $5, you are eligible for the discounts as the Brainerd Lakes Area encourages people to shop local this holiday season. You can purchase a button at the Nisswa Chamber Welcome Center, BlackRidgeBANK, or at Frandsen Bank locations in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

For a full list of businesses offering special deals this holiday season, stop into the Nisswa Chamber Office.

Anthony Scott
