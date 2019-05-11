Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Lakes Area Gears Up For Fishing Opener And Unofficial Start Of Tourism Season

May. 10 2019

Trucks pulling boats, trailers, and campers packed Highway 371 Friday as people descended on the Brainerd Lakes Area for fishing opener.

“We’re really excited to welcome literally thousands of people up to the Brainerd Lakes Area every year for Minnesota’s unofficial holiday,” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian.

Fishing opener in Minnesota marks the unofficial start to the summer tourism season and the Brainerd community has been busy gearing up for the summer months ahead.

“You start painting the walls and cleaning the tanks. Just trying to spruce everything up,” said Sherree Wicktor, owner of S & W Bait in Nisswa. “We’ve seen a real good supply of people, constant people actually. It’s been pretty busy around here.”

Area resorts have been busy preparing for an influx of guests that the summer months bring.

“We’re feeling great. It’s time for some summer. Everybody is so ready for spring. Everyone is so ready for summer. We’re going to have a very busy season here at Grand View and I think the area is going to be very busy,” said Mark Ronnei, Grand View Lodge Managing Director.

Grand View Lodge in Nisswa will host more guests than ever this year as a new boutique hotel is set to open in July.

“We’re adding 40 additional accommodations over what we had last year, in addition to the hotel. We expect to have between 1,000 and 1,200 guests most nights,” added Ronnei.

Fishing opener and the tourism season in the Brainerd Lakes Area brings a huge economic impact.

“Fishing is a $2.4 billion industry in Minnesota and, really, the Brainerd Lakes Area is that ground zero for all things outdoor recreation in the state,” added Kilian. “We have the lakes, we have the trails, we have the trees, we have the wildlife.”

No matter if it’s the resorts, bait shops, or restaurants, the community is ready for the weekend and season ahead.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming thousands of people, to have a lot of fun, and to make memories,” Kilian said.

One thing’s for sure, after a long, cold, and snowy winter, Minnesotans are more ready than ever for the upcoming summer season.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Asks Motorists To Watch For Road Construction For Fishing Opener

MnDOT Asks Anglers To Plan Ahead For Fishing Opener

In Business: High School Brothers Supply High-Quality Fishing Tackle With Juice Baits

Meteorologist Discusses Climate Change In The Brainerd Area At Recent Rosenmeier Forum

What do you think?

Latest Story

Crow County Sheriff’s Office Warns People Of Phone Scams

Crow Wing Sheriff Scott Goddard reports there has been an increase in recent telephone scams where callers are indicating they are from law
Posted on May. 10 2019

Latest Stories

Crow County Sheriff's Office Warns People Of Phone Scams

Posted on May. 10 2019

Governor Walz Issues Executive Order Providing Regulatory Relief for Minnesota Farmers

Posted on May. 10 2019

Sheriff's Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

Posted on May. 10 2019

MnDOT Asks Motorists To Watch For Road Construction For Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 10 2019

Bemidji Softball Beats Red River

Posted on May. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.