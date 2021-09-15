Click to print (Opens in new window)

After more than a decade with a shade of green as its color, the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation has unveiled a new logo and colors.

The change comes after the company, which helps bring businesses to the Brainerd Lakes Area, continues trying to recruit new ones to the region. The decision to change the logo and colors was one that was not done overnight, and its something that Tyler Glynn, the executive director of the company, says reflects the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The new logos and colors are already going into effect on the company’s website and social media platforms.

