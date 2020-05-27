Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Area Creates Grant For Locally Owned Businesses

Destiny Wiggins — May. 27 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation has created a small business relief grant for locally owned businesses.

BLAEDC is a non-profit organization that expands businesses in Crow Wing County. The staff works together with area businesses and government leaders to create new jobs, assist area businesses and provides services for expansion, relocation and start-up.

The total grant amount is $90,000 and each individual business can receive up to $3,000.

Applications will be reviewed starting June 1st and funds are expected to be dispersed in the first week of June.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 In Minnesota

Nurses Picket in Bemidji Over Working Conditions Amid COVID-19

Dragon Forge Games in Brainerd Looking Forward To Fully Reopening

City of Bemidji Discusses Outdoor Dining Guidelines For Downtown Restaurants

Latest Stories

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 In Minnesota

Posted on May. 27 2020

Thompson Hired As New Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on May. 27 2020

Watermark Art Center Featuring New Exhibit

Posted on May. 27 2020

Bloomington Man Dead After Drowning in Aitkin County Lake

Posted on May. 27 2020

Nurses Picket in Bemidji Over Working Conditions Amid COVID-19

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.