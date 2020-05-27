Brainerd Lakes Area Creates Grant For Locally Owned Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation has created a small business relief grant for locally owned businesses.

BLAEDC is a non-profit organization that expands businesses in Crow Wing County. The staff works together with area businesses and government leaders to create new jobs, assist area businesses and provides services for expansion, relocation and start-up.

The total grant amount is $90,000 and each individual business can receive up to $3,000.

Applications will be reviewed starting June 1st and funds are expected to be dispersed in the first week of June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today