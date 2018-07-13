Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Recognizes the Ruttger Family’s Philanthropy Work

Anthony Scott
Jul. 12 2018
The Ruttger Family, owners of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood have been an instrumental part in the community for many years donating time and money to charitable causes.

And today the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recognized the Ruttger’s for their incredible work with this year’s philanthropy award given out at their yearly dinner. The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation works with many partners throughout the year, making the selection process sometimes difficult.

The Ruttger family most notably donated $75,000 to Rippleside Elementary in Aitkin, and Crosby Elementary, to support their libraries. Because of these donations, the two schools now have some of the best reading programs in the state. Reading and literacy skills is something that has become a priority in the Ruttger family.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Foundation has helped give out close to five million dollars in grants during its twenty years of existence, and the foundation says they are just getting started.

To hear more about the BLACF and the Ruttger family’s charitable work listen to Karl Samp the BLACF Executive Director, and Chris Ruttger in the video below.

 

