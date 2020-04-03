Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Receives Statewide Grant
The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation has received a grant for more than $22,000 through the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. The grant will support local organizations and help meet the needs of nonprofits, schools, and government entities.
Community Giving received $150,000 from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund that will be dispersed to nine regional foundations, including the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation. To make an online donation in support of Brainerd area community programs, visit communitygiving.org/blacf.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.