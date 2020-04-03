Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Receives Statewide Grant

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 2 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation has received a grant for more than $22,000 through the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. The grant will support local organizations and help meet the needs of nonprofits, schools, and government entities.

Community Giving received $150,000 from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund that will be dispersed to nine regional foundations, including the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation. To make an online donation in support of Brainerd area community programs, visit communitygiving.org/blacf.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Essential Health Details How the Community Can Help Fight COVID-19

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Asking For Donations to Support Patients and Staff

Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Bridges of Hope and Lakes Area United Way Teaming Up For Operation Sandwich

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Hospitals on High Alert After First COVID-19 Cases

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Walz: Schools Likely to Stay Closed Through Rest of School Year

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

MN Health Plans Agree to Waive Costs For COVID-19 Treatment

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Sanford Health Taking Precautions To Help All Patients

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Bemidji State Men's Hockey Proud of 2019-20 Season, Regardless of How It Ended

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.