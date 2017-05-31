Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Announces Philanthropy Winner

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) has named Stewart C. Mills Jr. its 2017 Philanthropy Winner.

The BLACF development committee reviewed the two nominations it received and made the recommendation to the board for Mills’ approval.

BLACF Executive Director Karl Samp tells Lakeland News how Mills has always helped others such as buying meals for veterans. Mills also has a strong connection with his 1945 graduating class from Brainerd High School and has helped sponsor the reunion.

“The humility that he has and a lot of his philanthropy is done anonymously and quietly,” said Samp.

Mills has donated to organizations including the Crow Wing County Fair, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza and the Governor’s Fishing Opener.

Mills will be recognized on July 13 at the BLACF’s annual dinner at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

For more information, tickets and sponsorships you can call BLACF directly at 218-824-5633.